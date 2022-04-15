BSF DG reviews operational preparedness of Kashmir Frontier

New Delhi, April 15 Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force and visited the command locations in Srinagar, officials said.

According to BSF officials, Singh reviewed the preparedness of the troops on the International Border with Pakistan including the Line of Control and asked the high ups of the Kashmir Frontier to maintain strict vigil.

The BSF DG also inspected the deployment of the troops deployed for law and order duty in Srinagar and took reports from the officials about the deployment in other sectors on the Kashmir Frontiers.

Appreciating the efforts of the troops for maintaining the security in Kashmir division, he asked the troopers to remain on highest alert to prevent any acts of the anti-India elements.

There has been an increase in attempts of infiltration from the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the end of the winter season every year.

Singh also asked the BSF officers to man the international border on the highest level and to increase the regular patrol on the borders.

He also planted one Chinar tree sapling in Panthachowk campus of the Force.

Singh also participated in the high level meeting on the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, chaired by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with the Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar.

The BSF also deploys its security personnel for the Amarnath Yatra and this year, the Force has been asked to spare more troops considering the high number of devotees this year.

