BSF launches search ops after abandoned Pak fishing boat spotted

New Delhi, May 25 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday launched a search operation near the Harami Nala Creek Border in Gujarat's Kutch area after a Pakistani fishing boat was found there.

As per the standard operative procedure, the BSF has been searching if some miscreants from the Pakistan side have entered the Indian territory.

Sources in the BSF also said that the boat could have drifted into the Indian territory but as per the SoP, the areas nearby must be sensitised following the recovery of the boat.

So far, nothing has been found during the search operation, the sources further said.

This is not the first incident wherein the Pakistani boats have been found in the creek area.

Earlier, on April 3, this year, the BSF had seized one Pakistani fishing boat in Harami Nala area in the Creek area.

Similarly on March 17, the border guarding force had seized two Pakistani boats in the Creek area. Pakistani fishermen had fled after they noticed that a BSF patrol boat had seen their movement.

