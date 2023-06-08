BSF, Punjab Police recover narcotics dropped by Pak drone

Chandigarh, June 8 The BSF and Punjab Police recovered a consignment of suspected narcotics of approximately 2.5 kg dropped by a drone from Pakistan, the paramilitary force said on Thursday.

"At about 9.05 p.m. on Wednesday, BSF troops deployed at border heard buzzing sound of drone coming from Pakistan to India side near the bordering village Wan in Tarn Taran district," said the BSF.

As per drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone and the depth deployed parties were also alerted.

"Further, at about 9.10 p.m., the BSF motorcycle patrol observed a bike movement with headlights off, coming from the Wan village side and signalled the rider to stop. However, the bike rider accelerated the bike in order to escape. The BSF patrol party chased the bike and found the abandoned bike at Mari Kamboke village, while the miscreants fled away, it said.

The whole village was cordoned and a joint search by BSF and the police was carried out and during the search a packet tightly wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached with an Iron ring, meant to be carried by a drone, was recovered from an open area between two houses.

The seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

