BSF, Punjab Police seize heroin dropped by Pak drone

Chandigarh, June 2 In a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, three packets of suspected heroin, weighing 2.5 kg was seized from a house in Fazilka district, which is suspected to be dropped by a drone from Pakistan, the paramilitary force said on Friday.

On specific information of the BSF, a joint search operation was launched with the police at some houses of Chakkhewa village on Thursday.

During the search, two suspects were taken into custody and on the basis of their revelation during interrogation three packets of suspected heroin were recovered from the house of the individual.

The consignment was probably dropped by drone few days back and further concealed inside the house, said the BSF.

The case is being registered and investigation is on.

Another coordinated action of the BSF and the police against drugs led to the recovery of contrabands, it added.



