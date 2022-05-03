BSF recovers bottles filled with heroin in Punjab's Abohar sector

Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered two plastic bottles filled with heroin from Punjab's Abohar sector.

"BSF troops deployed on patrolling duty noticed a suspected person hiding near Majar, located adjacent to the Border fence on the India side in the area near Village - Jodhawala in Abohar Sector," stated the BSF.

"As soon as the individual was challenged by patrolling party, he managed to escape away on a bike parked along the Link Road. Further, during a thorough search of the area, two plastic bottles filled with heroin, wrapped in green coloured cloth/pouch were recovered near the border fence,", added the BSF release.

( With inputs from ANI )

