BSF recovers huge dump of explosives of Maoists in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], March 23 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday unearthed a huge dump of arms and explosives of the Maoists in Malkangiri, Odisha.

Based on of specific inputs about the dump of arms/explosives of Maoist in Balimela Reserve Forest in Malkangiri District, a special operation was launched by Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday.

The arms and explosives that were recovered from the dump included 2 SBML guns, 1 Barrel of SBML, 11 HE grenades, a non-electric detonator, a safety fuse, INSAS magazine, improvised explosive powder, splinter material for IED, 3- steel tiffin IED, empty fired case of SBML, walkie talkie set and other Miscellaneous items.

"The BSF Operational Party successfully recovered a Maoist dump in Balimela Reserve Forest in Malkangiri near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border," said BSF

Balimela Reserve Forest has been the safe haven for Maoist outfits for a long due to topographical reasons and a favourable conducive atmosphere.

"BSF troops and Police are actively operating in the area to curb the Maoist menace in the region and create a sense of security among the local populace so that Maoist ideology would not spread out anymore," BSF stated.

"Recovery of a such huge dump of IEDs, explosives and SBML guns during ongoing TCOC and Saheed Diwas (observed by Maoist outfit on 23rd March) would certainly demoralise the Maoist cadres and their sympathizers." the statement read.

BSF is committed to providing a high sense of security among the local populace and assuring a helping hand to extend the developmental schemes up to far-flung areas of Malkalngiri through more such operations conducted in future as well, it reads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor