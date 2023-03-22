BSF rescues 22 cattle heads from Assam's Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 22 : Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday rescued 22 cattle heads and detained three persons in Assam's Karimganj district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to Karimganj district police, the BSF personnel recovered the cattle heads from the Fakirabazar area in Karimganj district.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said, "BSF personnel on Wednesday conducted a raid at Tukargram area near Fakirabazar and recovered 22 cattle heads."

"The BSF personnel also detained three persons. We suspect that they opened an illegal cattle market in the area or were carrying the cattle for trafficking purposes. Our investigation is on. The area from where the cattle heads were seized is just 4-5 km away from the international border," Sarma added.

