BSF seized silver worth Rs 2 lakh on the Indo-Bangladesh border

The troops of Border Out Post Atrosia, 35 Battalion under Sector Headquarters Baharampur seized silver balls worth Rs 2 lakh from a suspected farmer on the Indo-Bangladesh border on Tuesday.

On Monday around 9:05 am, a soldier on duty saw a suspicious person who was carrying some luggage on the cycle, the jawan had some doubts about person's action, the jawan stopped the suspected person to search the goods.

The suspect has been identified as Rabban Sheikh, S/o- Sirajul Sheikh, village - Ramnagar, Police Station - Lalgola district - Murshidabad. An FIR has been lodged against the suspect at Lalgola Police Station.

Fearing the apprehension, the suspected person fled leaving behind the cycle and his belongings. On search, 3.45 kg of silver balls were recovered from the plastic bag hidden in the luggage.

The estimated value of seized silver balls is around Rs 2, 27, 275 in the Indian market.

The seized silver and other items have been handed over to Lalgola Customs Office for further legal action.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

