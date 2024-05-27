BSF Soldier Ajay Kumar Dies of Heat Stroke Near Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan

A BSF soldier, Ajay Kumar, posted near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Ramgarh, died due to heat stroke amidst a severe heat wave sweeping across the country. Temperatures have soared above 50 degrees Celsius in the region.

Also Read | Health ministry shares tips for heat safety measures at workplace.

Ajay Kumar was stationed at a border post near Bhanu on Sunday, May 26. However, his health deteriorated due to the extreme heat. He was taken to Ramgarh Hospital for treatment but passed away this morning.

VIDEO | A BSF soldier Ajay Kumar who was deployed on Indo-Pak border in Ramgarh, Rajasthan got martyred due to heat stroke. pic.twitter.com/KcBvuXpCUZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2024

The martyred jawan was given a guard of honour at the Ramgarh hospital premises. The 173rd Corps Border Security Force officers also paid tribute to the soldier by offering a flower wreath.

The body of the martyred soldier will be transported to Jodhpur by road from Ramgarh. From Jodhpur, it will be airlifted to Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.