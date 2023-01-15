BSF thwarts Pakistani drone's arms drop attempt in Punjab
By IANS | Published: January 15, 2023 08:03 PM 2023-01-15T20:03:03+5:30 2023-01-15T20:10:16+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 15 The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled another Pakistani attempt to smuggle drugs and ...
New Delhi, Jan 15 The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled another Pakistani attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons to India, by shooting down a drone in Punjab's border region, officials said on Sunday.
The BSF fired 7 rounds at the drone after its movement was detected late on Saturday night in Kalia village of Tarn Taran district, alongside the India-Pakistan border.
A search operation has been launched in the area.
This is the second instance this month where a drone arms drop attempt was prevented by the BSF.
On January 3, the troopers fired 15 rounds at a Pakistani drone after hearing its noise in Kalia village and drove it away.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app