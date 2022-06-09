BSF troops fire at suspected Pak drone along International Border in Jammu

Jammu, June 9 The Border security force (BSF) troops fired at a suspected Pakistani drone on Thursday along the International Border J&K's Jammu district.

BSF sources said, "Alert BSF troops fired at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu district today morning forcing it to withdraw back.

"A massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.

"A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in the Arnia area (along the International Border) about 4.15 a.m. today.

"Alert BSF troops fired at the flying object which was at a height of about 300 metres, causing it to withdraw."

The security forces have been alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and militant outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region to arm militants.

Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads, including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics.

