BSP's LS candidate from Aligarh suffers heart attack, continues to be critical

Aligarh, April 1 Bahujan Samaj Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Gufran Noor, continues to be critical after he suffered a heart attack, said officials on Monday.

Noor was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday evening when he suffered a heart attack.

Bahujan Samaj Party had declared Gufran Noor as its candidate from the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Aligarh goes to polls in the second phase on April 26 and the last date for filing nominations is April 4.

According to family sources, Noor suffered a heart attack even though he had no medical history.

Gufran Noor has been the district president of AIMIM. Earlier in the year 2012, he had contested elections from the Barauli Assembly constituency on the Quami Ekta Dal ticket.

In 2023, he contested the mayor's election on AIMIM ticket and now he is contesting elections for the third time. However, after his medical condition, there is a possibility of the BSP changing the candidate if the doctors advise Gufran against contesting the polls.

The Aligarh seat was won by the BJP in 2019 and its sitting MP Satish Gautam, is seeking re-election. The SP-Congress candidate is Brijendra Singh.

