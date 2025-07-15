BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025 Declared at Official Website bteup.ac.in; Know How to Check and Download
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 15, 2025 16:20 IST2025-07-15T16:18:18+5:302025-07-15T16:20:26+5:30
BTEUP Even Semester Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results for the even semester and special back paper exams held in May and June 2025. Students can check their BTEUP June 2025 results on the official website at bteup.ac.in. The results are available for main exams, diploma in tool and mould making, pharmacy, special back papers, and pharmacy special back papers.
Students who appeared in these examinations can access their results by entering their enrollment number.
How to check BTEUP June 2025 Results:
Visit the official website at bteup.ac.in
Click on the “Result” section
Select the relevant course
Enter enrollment number and date of birth
Click on “Search”
View the result and download the PDF for future use
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BTEUP.