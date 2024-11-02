Budgam Attack: Farooq Abdullah Seeks Thorough Investigation into Terror Incident

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has called for an investigation into the recent terror attack in Budgam, expressing concerns about possible attempts to destabilize the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come, and this is happening?" Abdullah told ANI, voicing suspicion that the attackers could be acting on behalf of forces aiming to undermine stability in the region. He added, “If they [the terrorists] are caught, we will get to know who is doing this. They should not be killed; they should be caught and questioned to reveal who is behind them." Abdullah also suggested probing whether any agencies might be involved in efforts to destabilize his son, Omar Abdullah, who has held prominent roles in the region.

The attack in Budgam on Friday targeted two non-local individuals in Mazhama, located in the Magam area of the district. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area following the attack, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where their conditions were reported to be stable.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta condemned the assault, describing it as a “cowardly attack on a festive occasion.” He suggested that “some people here are working as per the instructions of Pakistan,” underscoring the ongoing threat from individuals acting as over-ground and underground workers for terror outfits.

Earlier on Saturday, a separate encounter unfolded between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the clash began during a cordon-and-search operation, with details pending as operations continued.

The Budgam incident follows several recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. On October 29, three terrorists were neutralized in a high stakes encounter in Akhnoor after an attack on an Army convoy. On October 20, another assault claimed the lives of a doctor and six construction workers at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district.

Security remains on high alert across the region as authorities work to identify and dismantle terrorist networks.