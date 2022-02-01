Budget 2022: Finance Minister leaves from ministry of finance and heading towards Parliament

Finance Minister leaves from the ministry of finance and heading towards the parliament to present the Budget at 11 am. She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. (ANI)

Earlier she arrived at the ministry of finance. Not only her but MoS finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad also arrived at the ministry of finance ahead of the 2022 budget. It is also reported that the Central government is going to revise, custom duties on components or sub-part of consumer electronics and mobile phones in order to encourage local manufacturing. Pallavi Singh, vice president of Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), India brand licensee of Westinghouse TV told HT that the retail sector urges the government to reduce GST on all consumer electronics to reflect those available on raw materials to reduce the disparity.

Meanwhile, Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 has been started from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.



