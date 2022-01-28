Budget 2022: Lok Sabha speaker calls all party meetings on January 30 ahead of Budget 2022

Ahead of Union Budget 2022, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls all-party meetings on Jan 30 to discuss the issues and arrangements related to budget 2022. Also every year the government hosts a 'halwa ceremony', a few days before the Budget is presented, marking the official kick-off of events. The 'halwa ceremony' is a customary pre-Budget event that formally flags off the printing of different documents associated with the Budget. However, this year owing to the COVID-19 situation, the Halwa ceremony was not performed, and instead, sweets were provided to the core staff who are due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces.

Meanwhile, the final Budget date of 2022 has been released, The finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on February 1 at 11 am will release the Union Budget 2022. The first part of budget 2022 will start from January 31 and will continue till 11 February.

While this will be the 10th presentation of the Modi-led BJP government here are more details about Union Budget 2022.



