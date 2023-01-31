Budget 2023: Senior Citizens, Homebuyers, Salaried Employees Expect Tax Relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget speech tomorrow (February 1). She is expected to announce tax relief measures for salaried taxpayers, the middle class, and senior citizens while balancing growth and the fiscal deficit. Meanwhile, the Parliament's budget session begins today. The Economic Survey 2023 will also be tabled in Parliament today. As momentum builds for the Narendra Modi Government’s last full budget before the 2024 General Elections.