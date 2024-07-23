Budget 2024: Central Government to Pay One Month's Salary for First-Time Job Employees (Watch Video)

The central government has made a significant announcement in the budget aimed at promoting employment growth and skill development. According to the announcement, individuals securing a job for the first time will receive a salary from the central government, subject to certain conditions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that this initiative will provide one month's salary to first-time job seekers. The salary will be disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in three phases. To qualify for this support, employees must be registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The government’s salary assistance for first-time employees is expected to exceed 15,000 rupees. Companies are required to register these employees with EPFO, meaning that individuals employed in the unorganized sector, where EPF is not applicable, will not benefit from this scheme.

Alos Read: Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Allocates ₹1.48 Lakh Crore for Education, Employment, and Skilling

To be eligible for this assistance, an employee's salary must be within Rs 1 lakh per month. This initiative is projected to benefit approximately 2.10 crore youth. Additionally, the government has announced five new schemes aimed at creating employment opportunities, alongside a package of 2 lakh crores dedicated to employment initiatives. The allocation for education and skills development stands at 1.48 lakh crores.

One month wage to all persons newly entering the workplace in all formal sectors. Direct Benefit Transfer of one month salary in 3 instalments to first-time employees as registered in the EPFO will be up to Rs 15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month.… pic.twitter.com/5CA8kwdqiz — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 23, 2024

To further enhance employment prospects, the government will also provide training for youth. Incentives will be introduced for those who secure employment, in line with three new schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Yojana. The Finance Minister also announced plans to establish working hostels for women and highlighted that 20 lakh youth will receive training for employment.