Budget empowers middle class, paves way for ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2024-25 as ‘holistic and all-inclusive’ and said that it will empower every section of the society while paving the way for ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“This budget will empower all sections of the society. It will take the farmers on a path to prosperity. It will unveil new opportunities for the youth. Thrust on Education and skills training will open these sectors for the next level of growth,” said the Prime Minister, in his first reaction to the Union Budget.

“It will give strength to the middle class. Backward classes will also be strengthened while women’s economic participation in the country’s growth will also be ensured. Small traders as well as MSMEs will find adequate support for fast-paced growth,” he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Tuesday presented the first Budget of Modi 3.0, showcasing nine priorities of the government.

PM Modi further said that the Budget will give an unprecedented push to job generation and self-employment in the country.

“NDA government in last 10 years ensured that those in the lower and middle-income tax category get relief. Revision in tax slabs and increase in Standard deduction is a step in this direction. Every taxpayer stands to benefit from this,” PM Modi said.

He said that the Budget will act as a catalyst in taking forward the India growth story and make India the third largest country in next few years.

“It will lay a strong foundation for the emergence of Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi stated.

