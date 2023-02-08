Budget Session: Few Opposition leaders stage walk out
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2023 05:13 PM 2023-02-08T17:13:13+5:30 2023-02-08T17:13:26+5:30
Several Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address, ...
Several Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Lok Sabha.
PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations made by Opposition parties, including the Congress.
Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targetted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.
Open in app
Several Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address, in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/MR2Q8S6QYq— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023