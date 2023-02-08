Budget Session: Why were my words expunged?, asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Why my words were expunged?, says as he arrives in Parliament in the middle of PM's speech during motion of thanks to President's address, in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations made by Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targetted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.