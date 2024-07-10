Budget will meet aspirations of 8 crore people: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, July 10 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said that the Budget of the state government for the year 2024-25 will prove to be a milestone in realising the concept of 'Apna Agrani Rajasthan'.

“The Budget will meet the aspiration of 8 crore people of the state who have full faith in the BJP government. We are committed to live up to their trust. The state government will fulfil every promise made in the Sankalp Patra,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference after the Budget.

The Chief Minister said that the Budget is a roadmap for the industrial development of the state. “It has been prepared via industrial policy, export promotion policy, garment and apparel policy, warehousing policy, one district-one product policy among others.”

He said that the government has also made adequate provisions in the Budget for self-reliance in the energy sector, laying a network of roads and highways-expressways, expansion of air transport facilities, implementation of ERCP project, increasing the income of farmers, important changes in the field of education and green Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that in the last six months, the state government has increased its revenue through its efficient financial management, which will control the financial deficit of the government in the coming time.

He said that the previous government had made populist announcements without budgetary provisions. “On the contrary, our government has brought a budget with a vision, so that the benefits of the schemes can reach the person standing in the last row,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor