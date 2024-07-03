Building Collapse in Mangaluru: Several Injured Workers Rushed to Hospital

Tagedy struck earlier today when a section of an under-construction building collapsed in Mangaluru. The incident occurred in the afternoon leading to panic and a swift emergency response.Authorities report that several workers were injured in the collapse. Emergency services, including fire and rescue teams, promptly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. The injured were quickly transported to a local hospital for urgent medical care.

VIDEO | #Karnataka: A portion of an under-construction building collapsed in #Mangaluru earlier today. Injured were rushed to a local hospital.



The affected area has been cordoned off, and authorities have advised residents and passersby to avoid the site to facilitate the ongoing rescue and investigation efforts. Eyewitnesses described a sudden, loud crash, followed by clouds of dust and debris. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Local officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the structural failure. Preliminary reports suggest that there may have been issues with the building materials or construction practices, but these claims are yet to be verified.