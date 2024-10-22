Bulandshahr Cylinder Blast: 6 Killed, 4 Injured After Two-Storey House Collapses Due to LPG Explosion

At least six bodies were recovered from the debris of a two-storey house that collapsed due to an LPG cylinder blast on Monday evening, October 21, in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The incident occurred in Ashapuri Colony, located on Gulavathi Road, under the Sikandrabad police station area. Four people are critically injured and have been admitted to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Raju alias Riyazuddin (50), Rukhsana (45), Salman (16), Tamanna (24), Hivja (3), and Aas Mohammad (26). Among the injured are Siraj alias Sirajuddin (30), Shahrukh (28), and two others who have been referred to Delhi for treatment. It is reported that the blast occurred while cooking, leading to the collapse of the two-storey house.

"A cylinder blast occurred at a house in Ashapuri Colony between 8:30-9 PM. There were 18-19 people in the house, and 8 people were rescued in critical condition," said Bulandshahr DM Chandra Prakash Singh.

Following the incident, top police and administrative officials, including the DM and SP, reached the scene to assist with rescue efforts. The fire department was also engaged in the operation.

"Six bodies have arrived at the district hospital for post-mortem—three male and three female. These are victims of the Sikandrabad tragedy. I cannot confirm the exact number of casualties at this time," said City Magistrate Chandra Prakash Paryadarshi.

Visuals from Collapse Site

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: 8 people injured in a cylinder blast that occurred in Ashapuri Colony of Sikandrabad. pic.twitter.com/bhrumU30Ie — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

Personnel from NDRF, SDRF, and PAC, along with local police and municipal teams, are involved in the rescue operation. Efforts are ongoing to clear the debris with the help of JCB machines and dog squads. All people have reportedly been recovered from the rubble, but the rescue operation continues.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the accident and has directed authorities to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and ensure proper treatment for the injured.