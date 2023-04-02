Bulandshahr police start drive against factories producing inflammable substances against rules

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 : Following the explosion that occurred at a chemical factory in the Devipur area of Bulandshahr on Friday, Bulandshahr district administration on Sunday started a drive against such factories which are manufacturing chemicals from inflammable substances against the rules, said local police.

The incident pertains to the Chhatari police station area.

According to the officials, the police recovered a large amount of potassium-like material, such as sodium nitrate, nitric acid and many inflammable substances from the factory.

Detailing the incident, Circle Officer of Dibai, Bhaskar Mishra said that when the officials asked the employees to present the documents of the factory, the factory operator was not able to show the proper fire safety papers.

Following this, the factory operator was asked to close the factory and appear before the concerned authorities with legal documents to reopen the factory.

"The higher authorities have been informed about the matter, while the concerned departments are being written about the material recovered. Further actions are also being taken to avoid these kinds of incidents in the future," said CO Mishra.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In the Bulandshahr blast many people were being detained and interrogated in connection with the blast case, the police said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the Bulandshahr blast case includes the city's magistrate, additional district magistrate (ADM) and the CFO.

Speaking to , DM Chandra Prakash Singh said, "We received information about an explosion in a house in a field. We immediately reached the spot and recovered four bodies."

"An investigation is underway to find the cause of the explosion," Singh added.

