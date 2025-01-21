Bulandshahr Tragedy: Two Dead, One Injured Due to Gas Leak at Factory in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Secunderabad, Bulandshahr (January 21, 2025): A gas leak at the BATX Energies Company in Bulandshahr led to the deaths of two employees on Tuesday. Another employee was hospitalised in an unconscious state.

According to reports, a trial was ongoing at the factory when a large amount of gas leaked while a gas cylinder was being installed in the boiler. Satyendra, 21, from the village of Basaich in the Gulavathi area, Anshul Chauhan from Sambhal, and Girish from Moradabad fell unconscious. They were rushed to Fortis Hospital in Noida for treatment. Satyendra and Anshul Chauhan died during treatment. Girish remains in critical condition.

Following the incident, family members of the deceased staged a protest outside the factory, demanding that the bodies be returned and that strict action be taken against the management. Police intervened to calm the protesters. CO Purnima Singh also visited the site and inquired about the incident.

Uttar Pradesh: Bulandshahr DM Shruti says, "Today, we have received information that a fire has broken out in Sikandrabad district. Two people have died due to the fire. As soon as we received the news, I and the S.O.P. reached here and investigated the whole area. Two people…

District Magistrate (DM) Shruti Sharma confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the gas leak. She added that action would be taken based on the findings from the doctor's examination and a report from a team of experts. DM Sharma also mentioned that the factory is currently not operational and that the factory owners have been called for questioning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for the deaths and instructed authorities to expedite relief efforts. He also ordered that proper treatment be provided to the injured.