Bulldozers to run on encroachments in South Delhi's New Friends Colony tomorrow

Amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh that witnessed protests from the local residents, the chairman of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) central zone on Monday said that bulldozers will be running in the New Friends Colony tomorrow from 11 am.

Speaking to ANI, Rajpal Singh, Chairman, Central Zone, SDMC said, "The municipal corporation has a roadmap ready for the next 15 days. Bulldozers will run in New Friends Colony tomorrow from 11 am. Encroachment will be removed from Delhi without making any distinction between poor and rich."

"There have been more encroachment in Shaheen Bagh area as there are no BJP MLAs and councilors. In Shaheen Bagh area, around 50 per cent people themselves removed encroachments. The municipal corporation will remove the remaining encroachments. Former MLA and current MLA have also done encroachment. Municipal Corporation will remove these encroachments too," said Singh.

He said the expenses incurred by SDMC to remove the encroachment will be compensated by the property owners.

Singh said, "In order to remove Shaheen Bagh encroachment, the municipal corporation has not suffered a legal defeat, the Supreme Court rejected the application to stop the drive. SDMC is conducting a review meeting, the reasons for stopping the drive are being reviewed and the officers will be asked the reason for stopping the demolition drive."

"After the review meeting, the bulldozer will roll on again to remove illegal encroachment in Shaheen Bagh. The municipal corporation will take legal action against those obstructing the removal of encroachment," he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in South Delhi including the Shaheen Bagh area.

Meanwhile, local residents of Shaheen Bagh in the national capital protested as bulldozers rolled into the area for an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the SDMC.

Locals were seen sitting on the roads in an attempt to stop the bulldozers as the demolition drive began in the presence of the Delhi Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor