Bulli Bai app: Another 21-year-old man has been arrested from Uttarakhand

Police have arrested the third culprit in the Bulli Bai app, he has been identified as a 21-year-old student, and has been arrested by Mumbai cyber police from Uttarakhand.



Earlier the cyber cell of Mumbai police had arrested 18 years old girl and reported she is the main mastermind behind this app and a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru has also been arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app case.

The main accused has been taken into custody from the Udham Singh Nagar district. It has been reported that she was following the instructions of her Nepal-based friend who was telling her activities to be carried out on the app. The identity of the main accused was given by the Bengaluru student who was the first culprit arrested by the police, he claimed that the main culprit was in touch with the people who were working on the posts and activities.

Earlier it was reported that the app 'Buli Bai' on the hosting platform GitHub is targeting Muslim community women, they are getting auctioned without their knowledge. the Buli Bai app targeted influential Muslim women, who are active on social media, including journalists, social workers, students, and famous personalities without their knowledge.