Buoyant with Punjab win, AAP eyes Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 28 Buoyant after its recent victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started hectic preparations in Rajasthan for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Vinay Mishra, the new in-charge of AAP Rajasthan, announced the dissolution of all the executive bodies from the state executive to the district level and said that new office-bearers will be appointed soon.

Along with this, the party has also started a digital membership campaign. This was announced on Sunday at the workers' conference in Jaipur.

The AAP announced fresh beginnings for the election preparations from this conference.

Without discipline party even family can't run

In the conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh advised party workers to follow discipline and said that there will be no place for undisciplined people. He said, "Discipline is necessary everywhere including party, institution, school, college, without discipline, even a family cannot run."

He further advised the party workers to learn making use of their organisation from the BJP workers.

Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra, MLA from Delhi's Dwarka seat, said that workers shall start working with a notion that elections are going to be held soon.

A three-month special membership drive is being started in the state. There will be in-charges at the district level for monitoring.

In Rajasthan, the failures of Congress's Ashok Gehlot government will be taken to the public. After the party's victory in Punjab, there is enthusiasm among the workers in Rajasthan and new people are joining the party, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor