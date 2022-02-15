Burqa-clad woman attacks cab driver in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 15 A burqa-clad woman on Tuesday attacked a 35-year-old cab driver with a sharp-edged weapon, just a few metres away from the traffic police booth in the Civil Lines area of Gurugram.

The incident took place when the woman, a foreign national, stopped a cab in the Civil Lines area and suddenly attacked the cab driver.

However, the woman, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by people and handed over to the police.

The victim was identified as Raguraj of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

"The woman signalled me to stop the cab and when I stopped the vehicle, she attacked me with a sharp-edged knife and licked my face. She tried to flee but was nabbed by the police," the victim told .

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was mentally ill.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station said that an investigation is on and the reason behind the incident will be known after recording the accused's statement.

