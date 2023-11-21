Bus conductor held for molesting student in Goa

Panaji, Nov 21 Goa Police have arrested a bus conductor for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student while travelling.

Police informed that a 19-year-old girl student lodged a complaint against the accused person, stating that he was sexually harassing her on the bus for the last two years.

“Accused person is identified as Anuj Singh, 20, resident of Bardez-Goa and native of Uttar Pradesh,” police said.

“He has been arrested by Mapusa Police for molesting the girl for the last two years, while she was travelling in the bus where the accused person is a conductor,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told IANS.

The offence has been registered under section 354 , 354-A , 354-D , 506 (ii) IPC , Sec 8 , 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, Sec 4, 12 of POCSO Act.

Police were further investigating the case.

