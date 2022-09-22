Bus overturns while saving bike, 3 killed

Three persons died while six more were left injured on Thursday, after a bus overturned while trying to save a bike that was coming from the wrong side, in Jashpur.

Mayank Tiwari, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Pathalgaon toldthat both the persons on the bike died in the accident.

"A bus going from Pathalgaon to Ambikapur got overturned trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side. The two riding on the bike along with one bus passenger are dead, while six others are injured," the SDOP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

