Business rivalry angle also being probed in B’luru cafe blast case: K’taka Home Min

Bengaluru, March 2 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday said that business rivalry reasons among others are also being probed in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast incident in Bengaluru.

Parameshwara said that the accused will not be spared at any cost. “An in-depth, investigation is underway. More evidence is being gathered. The probe is on to ascertain whether the act is carried out for personal reasons,” Parameshwara said.

He said that the hotel group has successfully opened three to four branches, and rivalry reasons cannot be ruled out. The incident is being investigated from all possible angles.

“It is impossible to say which organisation has carried out the blast. Many have suggested that the attack was carried out by envying the success of the hotel group,” the Home Minister said.

When asked about, the opposition demanding his resignation, Parameshwara said, they will keep on asking for the resignation. “When the cooker bomb blast incident took place in 2022, did they tender resignation? They have made it a habit to demand resignations. We have the responsibility and will carry it out,” he said.

He said that the issue concerns the dignity and safety of the state and Bengaluru City.

“Many programmes have been initiated to ensure security in Bengaluru. The police and FSL teams have gathered information on the bomb timer and its capacity. It will help the investigation,” he said.

He said that the government can only assure the public that the accused behind the blast will be nabbed soon.

