Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to merge Air India, Vistara by 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2022 04:37 PM 2022-11-29T16:37:26+5:30 2022-11-29T16:38:21+5:30
Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines to merge Air India and Vistara by March 2024.Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) on Tuesday said it would emerge as a 25.1% owner of Air India, as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara full-service airline joint venture with Tata Sons, into India's national carrier.