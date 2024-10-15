By-Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat

The Congress party has officially announced the candidacy of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Tuesday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate members as party candidates for the by-elections in Kerala for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

Ramya Haridas and Rahul Mamkootathil will contest from the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly constituencies, respectively, for the by-elections to the Kerala Assembly.

The Election Commission announced the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and the Nanded seat in Maharashtra earlier today. The Wayanad seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh during the general elections held earlier this year.