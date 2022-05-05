By-polls to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Bihar, Telangana to be held on May 30

The Election Commission on Thursday issued the schedule for bye-election to one vacant Rajya seat each from Telangana and Bihar.

According to Election Commission, the notification for the bye-election will be issued on May 12. The last date for filing nominations will be May 19. The polling will be held on May 30 between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done on the same day after polling concludes.

The resignation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Banda Prakash from membership of the Upper House necessitated the bye-election in Telangana.

Further one Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar fall vacant after the demise of Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Mahendra Prasad on December 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

