Bypoll Election Results 2024: Complete List of Winners and Their Constituencies
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 23, 2024 05:43 PM2024-11-23T17:43:57+5:302024-11-23T17:44:56+5:30
Elections were conducted across 48 assembly constituencies in 14 states, along with the Nanded assembly seat in Maharashtra and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi secured a significant victory in Wayanad, winning by a margin of 4,10,931 votes. The seat, previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, saw Priyanka Gandhi contesting against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeriand BJP's Navya Haridas.
Two candidates were elected unopposed in the Sikkim bypolls, with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha emerging victorious. Assembly by-elections were held on November 20 across nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.
Complete Winners List:
Bypoll Results 2024: Kerala
Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat: Congress
Palakkad Assembly Seat: Congress
Chelakkara Assembly Seat: CPM
Bypoll Results 2024: Uttar Pradesh (9 Assembly Seats)
Mirapur Assembly Seat: RLD
Kundarki Assembly Seat: BJP
Sisamau Assembly Seat: SP
Katehari Assembly Seat: BJP
Phulpur Assembly Seat: BJP
Majhawan Assembly Seat: BJP
Ghaziabad Assembly Seat: BJP
Karhal Assembly Seat: SP
Khair Assembly Seat: BJP
Bypoll Results 2024: Rajasthan
Jhunjhunu Assembly Seat: BJP
Ramgarh Assembly Seat: BJP
Dausa Assembly Seat: Congress
Deoli-Uniara Assembly Seat: BJP
Khinvsar Assembly Seat: BJP
Salumbar Assembly Seat: BJP
Chorasi Assembly Seat: Bharat Adivasi Party
Bypoll Results 2024: Punjab (4 Seats)
Gidderbaha Assembly Seat: AAP
Dera Baba Nanak Assembly Seat: AAP
Chabbewal Assembly Seat: AAP
Barnala Assembly Seat: Congress
Bypoll Results 2024: Karnataka (3 Seats)
Channapatna Assembly Seat: Congress
Sandur Assembly Seat: Congress
Shiggaon Assembly Seat: Congress
Bypoll Results 2024: Sikkim
Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Seat: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Bypoll Results 2024: Chhattisgarh (1 Seat)
Raipur City South Assembly Seat: BJP
Bypoll Results 2024: West Bengal (6 Seats)
Sitai Assembly Seat: TMC
Madarihat Assembly Seat: TMC
Naihati Assembly Seat: TMC
Haroa Assembly Seat: TMC
Medinipur Assembly Seat: TMC
Taldangra Assembly Seat: TMC
Bypoll Results 2024: Uttarakhand (1 Seat)
Kedarnath Assembly Seat: BJP
Bypoll Results 2024: Assam (5 Seats)
Dholai Assembly Seat: BJP
Sidli Assembly Seat: United People's Party, Liberal
Bongaigaon Assembly Seat: Assam Gana Parishad
Behali Assembly Seat: BJP
Samaguri Assembly Seat: BJP
Bypoll Results 2024: Bihar (4 Seats)
Tarari Assembly Seat: BJP
Ramgarh Assembly Seat: BJP
Imamganj Assembly Seat: HAM
Belaganj Assembly Seat: JD(U)
Bypoll Results 2024: Madhya Pradesh (2 Seats)
Vijaypur Assembly Seat: Congress
Budhni Assembly Seat: BJP
Bypoll Results 2024: Meghalaya (1 Seat)
Gambegre Assembly Seat: National People's Party
Bypoll Results 2024: Gujarat (1 Seat)
Vav Assembly Seat: BJP
Bypoll Results 2024: Maharashtra (1 Seat)
Nanded Lok Sabha Seat: BJP