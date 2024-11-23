Bypoll Election Results 2024: Complete List of Winners and Their Constituencies

Elections were conducted across 48 assembly constituencies in 14 states, along with the Nanded assembly seat in Maharashtra and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi secured a significant victory in Wayanad, winning by a margin of 4,10,931 votes. The seat, previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi, saw Priyanka Gandhi contesting against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeriand BJP's Navya Haridas.

Two candidates were elected unopposed in the Sikkim bypolls, with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha emerging victorious. Assembly by-elections were held on November 20 across nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.

Complete Winners List:

Bypoll Results 2024: Kerala

Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat: Congress

Palakkad Assembly Seat: Congress

Chelakkara Assembly Seat: CPM

Bypoll Results 2024: Uttar Pradesh (9 Assembly Seats)

Mirapur Assembly Seat: RLD

Kundarki Assembly Seat: BJP

Sisamau Assembly Seat: SP

Katehari Assembly Seat: BJP

Phulpur Assembly Seat: BJP

Majhawan Assembly Seat: BJP

Ghaziabad Assembly Seat: BJP

Karhal Assembly Seat: SP

Khair Assembly Seat: BJP

Bypoll Results 2024: Rajasthan

Jhunjhunu Assembly Seat: BJP

Ramgarh Assembly Seat: BJP

Dausa Assembly Seat: Congress

Deoli-Uniara Assembly Seat: BJP

Khinvsar Assembly Seat: BJP

Salumbar Assembly Seat: BJP

Chorasi Assembly Seat: Bharat Adivasi Party

Bypoll Results 2024: Punjab (4 Seats)

Gidderbaha Assembly Seat: AAP

Dera Baba Nanak Assembly Seat: AAP

Chabbewal Assembly Seat: AAP

Barnala Assembly Seat: Congress

Bypoll Results 2024: Karnataka (3 Seats)

Channapatna Assembly Seat: Congress

Sandur Assembly Seat: Congress

Shiggaon Assembly Seat: Congress

Bypoll Results 2024: Sikkim

Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Seat: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Bypoll Results 2024: Chhattisgarh (1 Seat)

Raipur City South Assembly Seat: BJP

Bypoll Results 2024: West Bengal (6 Seats)

Sitai Assembly Seat: TMC

Madarihat Assembly Seat: TMC

Naihati Assembly Seat: TMC

Haroa Assembly Seat: TMC

Medinipur Assembly Seat: TMC

Taldangra Assembly Seat: TMC

Bypoll Results 2024: Uttarakhand (1 Seat)

Kedarnath Assembly Seat: BJP

Bypoll Results 2024: Assam (5 Seats)

Dholai Assembly Seat: BJP

Sidli Assembly Seat: United People's Party, Liberal

Bongaigaon Assembly Seat: Assam Gana Parishad

Behali Assembly Seat: BJP

Samaguri Assembly Seat: BJP

Bypoll Results 2024: Bihar (4 Seats)

Tarari Assembly Seat: BJP

Ramgarh Assembly Seat: BJP

Imamganj Assembly Seat: HAM

Belaganj Assembly Seat: JD(U)

Bypoll Results 2024: Madhya Pradesh (2 Seats)

Vijaypur Assembly Seat: Congress

Budhni Assembly Seat: BJP

Bypoll Results 2024: Meghalaya (1 Seat)

Gambegre Assembly Seat: National People's Party

Bypoll Results 2024: Gujarat (1 Seat)

Vav Assembly Seat: BJP

Bypoll Results 2024: Maharashtra (1 Seat)

Nanded Lok Sabha Seat: BJP