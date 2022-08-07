Cab driver held for molesting tourist in Goa's Anjuna

Anjuna Police on Saturday arrested a taxi driver for allegedly molesting a woman tourist from Chennai.

Jivba Dalvi, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mapusa said that on Friday midnight, the tourist, a woman from Chennai, landed at Goa International Airport in Dabolim and boarded a shared cab to Anjuna.

Dalvi further said that while other passengers got down at Panaji, the woman proceeded to Anjuna and while she was getting down from the cab, the driver molested her by grabbing her. She immediately ran into the villa and lodged a police complaint on Saturday.

"Upon receipt of the complaint the taxi number was identified by the police and the driver of the said taxi Mithun Shrikant Gaur, a native of Gulbarga, Karnataka was apprehended and placed under arrest under Section 354-A within two hours of lodging the complaint by PI Prashal Dessai and PSI Sahil Warang," said Dalvi.

Further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor