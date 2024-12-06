Cabinet green lights Rs 6,230 crore Rithala-Kundli corridor of Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Dec 6 The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project with Rs 6,230 crore outlay.

The 26.463 km-long corridor will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana. The corridor is scheduled to be completed in 4 years from the date of its sanction, said the Cabinet.

The completion cost is to be implemented by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) under the existing 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the central government and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in four years.

According to a Cabinet note, this Metro line will be an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor and will boost connectivity in the north-western parts of the national capital in areas such as Narela, Bawana, parts of Rohini etc.

The entire stretch will comprise 21 stations. All the stations of this corridor will be elevated. This corridor will be Delhi Metro's fourth extension into Haryana. Presently, the Delhi Metro operates up to Gurugram, Ballabhgarh and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

After completion, the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor will also connect Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh with Nathupur in Haryana via Delhi, which will tremendously boost connectivity in the entire National Capital Region.

“This extension of the Red Line will reduce congestion on the roads, thus, will help in reducing the pollution caused by motor vehicles,” said the Cabinet.

According to the Cabinet, the construction of Phase-IV (3 Priority Corridors), consisting of 65.202 km and 45 stations, is underway, and more than 56 per cent of construction has been completed.

The Phase-IV (3 Priority) corridors are likely to be completed in stages by March 2026. In addition, two more corridors, comprising 20.762 kilometres, have also been approved and are in the pre-tendering stages.

The Delhi Metro currently caters to on average 64 lakh passenger journeys. The maximum passenger journey recorded so far is 78.67 lakh on November 18.

