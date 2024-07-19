Calcutta HC allows BJP to stage protest against power tariff hike outside CESC office

Kolkata, July 19 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday permitted the West Bengal unit of BJP to hold a demonstration in front of the office of private power utility CESC Limited in Kolkata as a mark of protest against the recent hike in power tariff by it.

However, instead of July 22, as originally proposed by the state unit of BJP the said demonstration meeting will have to be organized on July 26, as per the order of the single- judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

The single- judge bench allowed the state unit of BJP to organize the demonstration meeting from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The court has allowed a procession by the party from BJP’s state headquarter at Muralidhar Sen Lane in North Kolkata to the venue of the meeting in front of the office of private power utility.

However, the single- judge bench said that not more than 1,000 people should be assembled at the rally venue. The court has also directed the administration to make adequate police arrangements for the rally.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress is supposed to organize its annual Martyr’s Day rally on July 21 at the same venue as a tribute to the 13 people who were killed during a demonstration held by the West Bengal Youth Congress then led by Banerjee on July 21, 1993.

On Thursday, state BJP leader Tomoghno Ghosh approached the Calcutta High Court arguing that although the demonstration meeting is in public interest following recent exorbitant rise in tariff by said utility, which enjoys monopoly in power distribution in Kolkata, the police is denying the permission for the same.

As the matter came up for hearing Ghosh counsel argued that if the proposed demonstration meeting is denied police permission, going by that logic all political parties should be barred from giving permission to hold rallies there.

