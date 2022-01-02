Cancer surgeon's calendar with rare birds

Prayagraj, Jan 2 Arpit Bansal, a laparoscopy and cancer surgeon, has come up with a desk calendar 2022 featuring pictures of some rare birds clicked by him, in and around the city.

Bansal, who is an acclaimed wildlife and bird photographer, has included pictures of some rarely seen birds in the calendar along with their description, so that people could be encouraged for their conservation.

Bansal said that the calendar features pictures of birds like Akmur Falcon, Little Spiderhunter, Red Headed Trogan, Blyth's Tragopan (which is rarely spotted), Green Tailed Sunbird, Chest Bellied Nuthatch, Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher and Mottled Wood Owl.

