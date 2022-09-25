Capt Amarinder thanks PM Modi for naming Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

In a statement, Capt Amarinder said, "it was his government, which had pursued the matter with the center since 2017 when he took over as the Chief Minister".

He said, it was a long pending demand of the Punjabis that the airport must be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who is an outstanding symbol of valour, courage, and sacrifice for the country.

"Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for millions of youth of the country and it will be a befitting tribute to his great and glorious memory", the former Chief Minister remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

"As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," said Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address.

The renaming of the airport is seen as a victory for the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab. The AAP expressed that the continuous efforts of the Punjab government were successful.

Mann tweeted, "We welcome the decision to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on behalf of entire Punjab...Thank you very much Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji...a big demand of Punjabis for a long time completed".

The Punjab government was in talks with Haryana last month and raised the demand to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The AAP government further claimed that the previous government in the state hadn't been able to take consent and change the name of the airport and thanked PM for accepting the Mann government's decision.

( With inputs from ANI )

