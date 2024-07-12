Captain Anshuman Singh’s Parents Claim Daughter-in-Law Smriti Took Kirti Chakra; Seek Revision of ‘Next of Kin’ Policy

Captain Anshuman Singh's parents, following his posthumous Kirti Chakra award, have asserted that his widow, Smriti, brought the gallantry award to her residence in Gurdaspur, Punjab, along with his photo album, clothing, and cherished mementos.

Captain Singh of the Army Medical Corps tragically lost his life while rescuing people from a major fire incident in Siachen in July last year. During an investiture ceremony on July 5, his wife Smriti, accompanied by her mother-in-law Manju Singh, accepted India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Ravi Pratap Singh, father of Captain Anshuman Singh, revealed that his daughter-in-law has amended their son's official records, altering his permanent address from Lucknow to Gurdaspur. This adjustment ensures that all communications regarding his son are directed to her. Additionally, Mr. Singh advocated for reforms in the 'next of kin' law, which governs inheritance of assets and access to medical updates in cases where there is no will.

According to a report of India Today, “The rules should also be amended regarding the assistance amount and other facilities provided by the government so that parents are entitled to them along with the wife of the martyr,” Pratap Singh said.

"After obtaining Anshuman's consent, we arranged his marriage to Smriti. Following their wedding, she resided with my daughter in Noida. Upon receiving the news of Anshuman's tragic passing on July 19, 2023, I called them to Lucknow, and together we proceeded to Gorakhpur for his final rites. However, after the tehravi ceremony, Smriti insisted on returning to Gurdaspur," recounted Ravi Pratap Singh.

"The following day, accompanied by her mother, she went to Noida and took Anshuman's photo album, clothing, and other personal belongings," he added. "When the Kirti Chakra was awarded to Anshuman, his mother and wife went to receive the honour. The President honoured my son's sacrifice with the Kirti Chakra, but I couldn't even touch it once," Ravi Pratap Singh said.

The soldier, who was their eldest son, served as a medical officer in the Siachen Glacier area and tragically succumbed to severe burns and injuries in a fire accident in July last year.



