Case against Jagan Reddy is political vendetta: Former AAG

Amaravati, July 12 Former Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said registering of a murder case against former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a political vendetta.

He alleged that the TDP government filed false cases against the former Chief Minister and several other officials with malicious intent and political vendetta. He said TDP MLA and former MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju acted out of personal animosity.

He recalled that on May 14, 2021, a case was filed against then MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was arrested in Hyderabad and brought to Guntur court. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju filed a complaint with the Guntur SP last month, alleging he was tortured in police custody. Based on this, the police registered a case against the former Chief Minister.

Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy expressed surprise that the police responded a month after Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's complaint, suggesting that the case was filed to please someone and trouble someone else.

Former AAG stated that there is no consistency between Raghu Rama's statement in Guntur court and his recent complaint. Raghu Rama had initially claimed before the magistrate three years ago that unidentified masked individuals tortured him in police custody. However, in his recent complaint, he mentioned senior IPS officers Sunil Kumar and Seetharamanjaneyulu and alleged that Y. S. Jagan watched the torture video.

Former AAG questioned the validity of filing a case based on a complaint made three years later and asked how Jagan could be implicated.

“The Supreme Court previously stated that examining witnesses after 77 days is invalid, so what happens if it's after three years?” he asked.

Sudhakar Reddy clarified that they would face the case legally and judicially. He claimed that Raghu Rama was not tortured in police custody and that the same was reported to the Judiciary.

