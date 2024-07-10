Case filed against Siddaramaiah for hiding details of land owned by his wife

Bengaluru, July 10 A complaint has been filed on Wednesday against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over concealing the details of land owned by his wife in the election affidavit.

T.J. Abraham, President of Karnataka Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum has appealed to initiate proceedings against the Chief Minister, by filing a criminal complaint and also to initiate necessary action under Section 125 A and Section 8 of the Representation of People’s Act and under sections 227, 229, 231, 236 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for filing the false affidavit, along with nomination papers during the 2013 assembly election, to uphold the law.

Abraham has filed a complaint against the Chief Minister with the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that Siddaramaiah has filed a false affidavit with his nomination paper in the 2013 state elections from Varuna Constituency in Mysuru district.

The Chief Minister had filed a sworn declaration affidavit dated April 15, 2013, in Form 26 along with his nomination papers for the 2013 assembly election.

In page 6 of the affidavit, in the description of the agricultural lands owned by his spouse B.M. Parvathy was to declare, that he had left that portion blank intentionally without declaring that his wife was the owner of agricultural land measuring 3.16 acres, the complaint stated.

“Siddaramaiah has failed to declare the ownership of an agricultural land which he very well knew stood in the name of his wife B.M. Parvathi. The land was sold by one Devaraju and family on Aug 25, 2004, to brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjuna Swamy while Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister. The land was converted for residential purposes on July 15, 2005. Much before 2013. The land was gifted to CM’s wife Parvathi on Aug 6, 2010. CM Siddaramaiah was then the Leader of the Opposition,” Abraham said.

“However, the Chief Minister in the annual returns – statement of assets and liabilities filed before the Lokayukta for the year ending March 31, 2013 has declared this information. The current second-term CM, former two terms Dy CM, former two terms leader of the opposition and a long term MLA Siddaramaiah cannot feign ignorance of the ownership of 3.16 acres of land that stood in the name of his wife since August 6, 2010,” Abraham said in his complaint.

The Chief Minister is facing allegations of fabricating documents regarding this particular piece of 3.16 acres of land and got 14 sites worth Rs 2 crore each allotted by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) fraudulently.

