Case filed against unidentified members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF over JNU clash, Delhi Police start probe

Delhi Police on Monday said it has received as many as six complaints from students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) following a clash that broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami.

ABVP students lodged complaints at the Vasant Kunj Police Station, against unidentified students associated with the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Association, and demanded a probe into the case.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Delhi Police also registered a case filed by the members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unidentified ABVP students and said that the ABVP students have intimated that they will be giving the complaint after which "necessary appropriate legal action will be taken."

Deputy Commissioner of police South West District, Manoj C said that an FIR has been registered into the case and the police are on the lookout for the evidence to identify the culprits.

"We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of ABVP, on Monday afternoon, against unidentified JNUSU, SFI, DSF students, accordingly we have a registered an FIR under section -323/341/506/509/34 IPC. Further investigation is on to collect factual/ scientific evidence and identify the culprits," the police official said on Monday.

In their complaints ABVP students claimed that 'Left' students tried to disrupt the Ram Navami Pooja being held at the Kaveri hostel of the campus. They alleged that students affiliated with the Left groups threw stones at them, violated the modesty of girls, and used abusive words toward them.

Sridevi, a University student alleged that the Left students had pre-planned the attack and used the warden's name to disrupt the Pooja.

"They had created fake records in the name of warden that he has denied to organise any such Pooja on campus. They wrote on papers 'Warden Sir requesting not to do such Pooja' and pasted it on the walls. It was a planned attack; the Left students did not want us to do the Pooja," she said.

She further alleged that the scuffle broke out on cross-checking the same instructions with the warden and the claims of clash over eating non-vegetarian food are fake.

"When we asked the warden about any such instruction being carried out, he denied it. The Left students got furious with this and started abusing and thrashing us. They threw stones at us and created a hostile environment," she added.

A first-year student of PhD, Prakash Kumar Jha said that the Left students instigated the violence saying that no such Pooja will be held on the campus.

"Pooja was organised by the Kaveri residence. There were no parties involved in it. The Left students wanted to disrupt the Pooja and were mobilising other students outside the hostel during the Pooja. The program had to start by 3:30 pm but was delayed by 5 pm because of them. We concluded the Pooja by 7 pm peacefully but as soon as we went outside the hostel, the Left students started abusing us," he added.

Notably, as many as six persons suffered minor injuries in the scuffle after which they were shifted to the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

