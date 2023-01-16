Cash van custodian, who fled with Rs 10 lakh, held

New Delhi, Jan 16 A cash van custodian, who had run away along with Rs 10 lakh cash in Delhi in October last year, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

DCP, North Delhi, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the accused was identified as Dharamraj Meena, a resident of Rajasthan.

A senior police official said that on October 21, CMS Infosystem - a company engaged in replenishment of cash in ATMs, bunch note acceptance and cash recycle machine for various government and private sector banks in Delhi and NCR - Assistant Branch Manager Dharmender Kumar, filed a complaint at police station Kashmere Gate that Meena, along with other custod, driver and armed guards were deputed on a cash van on October 19.

When the van reached Kashmere Gate, Meena went inside the cash van vehicle vault, remained there for about 15 minutes when he removed Rs 10 lakh cash from filled and sealed cassettes, and kept it in his personal bag with the intention to commit theft and misappropriation.

"During this, his entire act has been recorded by other cameras installed in the cash vehicle. The complainant requested for legal action against Meena following which a case under section 408 of IPC was lodged," said the official.

"During investigation, CDR of Meena was analysed, several raids were conducted at the village of the accused in Rajasthan. Family, members, relatives and friends of the alleged were interrogated thoroughly and secret informers were deployed," said the official.

The official said that Meena kept on changing his locations to evade his arrest. He was finally nabbed from Delhi's Dwarka area following a tip-off on January 15.

The official said that they were making efforts to recover the stolen cash.

