Cattle smuggling case: ED files reply opposing bail plea of Sukanya Mondal, seeks dismissal

New Delhi [India], May 12 : Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a reply opposing the bail application of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal in the cattle smuggling money laundering case.

The agency has said in the reply that there is sufficient evidence against the accused.

Sukanya has been arrested and running in judicial custody in a cattle smuggling case.

Special CBI Judge Raghubeer Singh listed the hearing on the bail matter on May 26.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of Sukanya has been extended till July 12.

ED filed the reply opposing the bail application and submitted that there is incriminating material against the accused. A charge sheet has been filed. She should not be enlarged on bail. The bail application may be dismissed.

The court on May 6, issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a bail plea of Sukanya Mondal. She was arrested on April 26. She was remanded to judicial custody after ED's interrogation.

The bail application has been moved by advocate Amit Kumar on behalf of Sukanya Mondal.

Earlier on April 27, she was remanded to three days of custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate her in a cattle smuggling case.

Her father is a TMC leader and is in custody in this case.

ED was granted to trace the proceed of the crime, trace the money trail and identify the modus operandi. She has to be confronted by Anubrata Mondal also.

The SPP Nitesh Rana submitted that accused Sukanya is the daughter of accused Anubrata Mondal accused in the matter.

Her custody was sought to interrogate her to trace the proceeds of the crime, and the money trail, and to identify the modus operandi adopted by the accused, the SPP argued.

ED said that the custody of the accused was required to ascertain her complicity with other accused persons to trace the proceeds of crime siphoned off through various transactions of sale and purchase of immovable properties.

It is also alleged that the accused is a teacher in the West Bengal government. She is actively involved in business activities as per data collected so far. The total cash proceeds of crime deposited in her various bank account and her business entities are worth several crores.

The trial Court recently dismissed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's default bail plea and presently is being examined by the Delhi High Court.

Anubrata Mondal and Trinamool Congress party's president of Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal are said to be a close aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case in July last year.

ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged.

In the case, the court earlier noted that this case of ED is based upon the Scheduled Offence (CBI case), the proceedings of which are going on there at Asansol, West Bengal in a CBI Court and some accused have been running into Judicial custody in connection with those proceedings of the CBI case.

