CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

New Delhi [India], April 17 : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax of Gujarat's Ahmedabad in an ongoing investigation of a bribery case.

The arrested Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax has been identified as Vivek Johri.

CBI had registered the instant case on 12.10.2022 against the Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, Ahmedabad on the request of the Gujarat government and further notification from the Government of India related to bribery of Rs 30 lakh.

It was alleged that the then Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax had facilitated the escape of said Additional Commissioner from his office by helping, creating a ruckus during trap proceedings on 04.10.2022 laid by ACB of Gujarat State.

It was further alleged that the then Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (Central Range-I), Ahmedabad, before escaping from the detection of the State ACB, had handed over two mobile handsets to the said Assistant Commissioner.

It was also alleged that he disposed of the two mobile handsets by way of throwing the same in the Sabarmati river on the directions of the said Additional Commissioner of Income Tax.

CBI has recovered both mobiles from the Sabarmati River with the help of divers and other agencies using diving equipment and Remotely Operated Vehicle equipped with SONAR technology.

The arrested accused was produced before the CBI Special Court, Ahmedabad and was remanded to police custody till Monday.

