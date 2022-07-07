CBI arrests six people in bribery case involving Tata Projects

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested BS Jha, the Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India and five senior Tata Projects officials, including Executive VP Deshraj Pathak and Assistant VP RN Singh, on bribery charges.The executives have been arrested in a power grid bribery case on allegations of corruption in the North Eastern Regional Power System Improvement Project.

Searches were conducted in New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. According to reports, 93 lakh rupees have been recovered from the premises of BS Jha during searches. Jha is currently posted in Itanagar.It is alleged that Jha was extending favours to Tata Projects in various projects in return of illicit payment.The six arrested accused will be produced before Panchkula court on Thursday.The probe agency was keeping an eye on Jha during which it got an input that he was receiving bribes from the executives of Tata Projects and other companies for granting favours for various work, according to a PTI report.

